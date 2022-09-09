Graceffo Hot on the Mound, Cards Win 6-5

September 9, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - Another game ends in the W column for the Cardinals (32-29, 63-67) as they took down the Missions (28-33, 66-62) at Hammons Field Friday Night 6-5 in front of over 5,400 fans.

Decisions:

W: RHP Gordon Graceffo (6-4)

L: RHP Thomas Eshelman (3-5)

S: RHP Andre Granillo (1)

Notables:

-RHP Gordon Graceffo had one of his best outings of the season tonight: 6.0 IP / 3 H / 0 R / 7 K through 70 pitches

-RHP Andre Granillo earned his first save of Double-A in his debut for the Springfield Cardinals

-C Nick Raposo went 2-for-4 with his 18th double of the season

-1B Brady Whalen went 2-for-4 with his 9th double and 11th RBI of Double-A

On Deck:

-Saturday, September 10, 6:05pm - SPR RHP Kyle Leahy (9-7, 5.58) vs. SA LHP Jackson Wolf (0-0, 0.00)

-St. Louis Cardinals Stan Musial & Red Schoendienst Double Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) / Final Saturday Fireworks / Teal Specialty Jersey Auction Ends / Happy Half-Hour

-Broadcast on ESPN The JOCK 96.9FM, 99.9FM,1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.