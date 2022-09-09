Graceffo Hot on the Mound, Cards Win 6-5
September 9, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - Another game ends in the W column for the Cardinals (32-29, 63-67) as they took down the Missions (28-33, 66-62) at Hammons Field Friday Night 6-5 in front of over 5,400 fans.
Decisions:
W: RHP Gordon Graceffo (6-4)
L: RHP Thomas Eshelman (3-5)
S: RHP Andre Granillo (1)
Notables:
-RHP Gordon Graceffo had one of his best outings of the season tonight: 6.0 IP / 3 H / 0 R / 7 K through 70 pitches
-RHP Andre Granillo earned his first save of Double-A in his debut for the Springfield Cardinals
-C Nick Raposo went 2-for-4 with his 18th double of the season
-1B Brady Whalen went 2-for-4 with his 9th double and 11th RBI of Double-A
On Deck:
-Saturday, September 10, 6:05pm - SPR RHP Kyle Leahy (9-7, 5.58) vs. SA LHP Jackson Wolf (0-0, 0.00)
-St. Louis Cardinals Stan Musial & Red Schoendienst Double Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) / Final Saturday Fireworks / Teal Specialty Jersey Auction Ends / Happy Half-Hour
-Broadcast on ESPN The JOCK 96.9FM, 99.9FM,1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com
