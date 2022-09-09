Surge Dominate Naturals 13-7 on Friday Night

Wichita, KS- Sixteen hits led the Wind Surge to a 13-7 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in front of 6,852 fans on Friday night as the Surge maintain their first-place lead.

The Naturals struck first in the top of the first inning behind a solo home run from Tyler Gentry to give Northwest Arkansas an early 1-0 lead. Gentry finished two for two with an RBI.

The Surge responded with three runs in the second inning featuring a solo home run from Yunior Severino and an RBI single from Will Holland to give Wichita a 3-1 lead.

Wichita added three more runs in the fourth inning behind an RBI double from Anthony Prato. Holland followed with a single to left field to score two more runs and stretch the lead to 6-1.

The Surge busted the game open in the sixth inning as they scored five runs as Jair Camargo hit a base-clearing RBI double and Prato grounded into a force out. Edouard Julien followed with a bases loaded walk to extend Wichita's lead to 11-1.

The Naturals cut the deficit to 11-7 in the eighth inning as Gavin Stupienski hit a grand slam off Surge reliever Hunter McMahon.

Notes: Severino extended his hit streak to 13 games, tied for longest hit streak of the season for Wichita... The Surge improved to 41-26 at Riverfront Stadium and 13-8 against the Naturals this season.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action against the Naturals tomorrow, September 10th for a 6:05 first pitch. Daniel Gossett will get the start on the mound for Wichita and Alec Marsh will take the hill for the Naturals. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com, and Windsurge.com.

