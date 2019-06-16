Sean Miller Added to CL North All-Star Squad

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce that infielder, Sean Miller, has been added to the Carolina North Division all-star roster. It marks the first time that Miller has been selected to a midseason all-star team, while he becomes the ninth Keys player and fourth position player to earn a spot on the roster.

Miller, 24, is slashing .270/.297/.387 in 34 games with the Keys this season. He has five RBIs, two triples, nine doubles and seven runs scored. Coming off a terrific May with the orange and black, the Crofton, MD native slashed .288/.323/.424 with a triple, six doubles and four RBIs in 19 games.

The highlight of Miller's May was a 10-game hitting streak from May 19-31, where he batted .395 (15-for-38) with a triple, six doubles and three RBIs. It was tied for the third-longest run by a Keys player in 2019.

Opening the season with the Double-A Bowie Baysox, Miller joined the Keys on May 6. Signed to a minor league contract by the Orioles in December 2018, the Keys infielder spent 2018 with Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Rochester in the Twins organization. He was originally picked in the 10th round of the 2015 Draft out of South Carolina-Aiken.

Tuesday's Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick will include pregame ceremonies starting at 7:00 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 7:15. A Skills Challenge will take place from 5-6 p.m. while Fan Fest presented by Mattress Warehouse, Pediatric Dental Center of Frederick and Smile Frederick Orthodontics is from 3-6. In-game performances by XPOGO and Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act are scheduled, while fireworks presented by Visit Frederick follow the game. Limited tickets to the game are still available by calling 301-815-9939 or by visiting frederickkeys.com.

