Dash Close out First Half with 6-2 Victory over Mudcats

June 16, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Dash ended the first half on a high note with a 6-2 victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

With the victory, Winston-Salem (38-26) clinched its third-best first-half finish in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also won 20 of their final 26 games to end the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trails only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

The Dash jumped out to an early lead against Carolina (39-30) starter Matt Smith (2-6) in the top of the first. Tyler Frost led off the game by lacing a single into right field. Frost advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Mitch Roman before a fly ball by Steele Walker moved him to third. With two outs, Craig Dedelow smacked a triple into center field to score Frost and make it 1-0.

Winston-Salem wasn't done there though. With Carlos Perez at the plate, Smith threw a wild pitch which allowed Dedelow to score to push the Dash lead to two runs. After Perez walked, JJ Muno moved him to third with a hit-and-run single. Then, Jordan George popped a ball up on the infield that was dropped by third baseman Pat McInerney, allowing Perez to score to make it 3-0.

In the top of the second, the Dash added to their lead. After a Yeyson Yrizarri popout, Frost walked and stole second before reaching third on a flyout by Roman. Walker then smashed a two-run homer over the right field fence to make it 5-0 Dash. It was Walker's fourth home run of the season and second of the series.

The Mudcats finally scored against Dash starter Jorgan Cavanerio (3-0) in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Devin Hairston beat out an infield single before a Clayton Andrews single up the middle pushed him to second. Ryan Aguilar then grounded a ball to the second baseman Muno, who flipped the ball over the head of the shortstop Roman allowing Hairston to score, cutting the Dash lead to 5-1.

Cavanerio posted another strong outing for Winston-Salem. The right-hander earned the victory by allowing just one unearned run on five hits while striking out five.

Carolina creeped closer in the bottom of the seventh as a single by Andrews brought home Wes Rogers to make it 5-2. But, the Dash added another insurance run in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Perez to push the lead back to four runs.

In relief of Cavanerio, Jake Elliott, Zach Lewis, Kevin Escorcia and Vince Arobio combined to hold Carolina to just one run on three hits. Elliott and Escorcia worked perfect innings in the sixth and eighth innings, respectively.

Following the Carolina League All-Star Break, Winston-Salem returns to BB&T Ballpark for a seven-game homestand from June 20-26.

Promotions for the Dash's four-game set against Lynchburg from June 20-23 include a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday, a Pups in the Park Night, presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics, a Fireworks Friday and live music on Saturday. Meanwhile, Sunday will be Latin American Jersey Day, and fans can get pregame autographs from the players before the game.

The Dash's three-game series against Myrtle Beach from June 24-26 includes a Free Food Monday, $2 tacos on Tuesday and throwback Warthogs jerseys for Wednesday. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.