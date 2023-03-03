Seabrooke Returns, Speedy Outfielder Signed

March 3, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed left-handed relief pitcher Travis Seabrooke Friday while adding outfielder Tra Holmes.

A native of Peterborough, Ontario, Seabrooke appeared in 60 games for Winnipeg last season, equaling the American Association record. In his second season with the Goldeyes, the 27-year-old posted a 3-2 win-loss record and a 4.75 earned run average. Seabrooke joined the club in 2021 after six years in the Baltimore Orioles' organization where he reached as high as Class-A Advanced Frederick in 2018 and 2019.

"The return of Travis is great news for all Goldeyes fans," said Goldeyes manager Greg Tagert. "He's a great competitor and has established himself in the league as a workhorse."

Holmes comes to Winnipeg after splitting the 2022 season between the American Association's Kane County Cougars and the Gastonia Honey Hunters of the Atlantic League. The Tallahassee, Florida native played four seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks' system where he reached Class-AA Amarillo in 2021. The 26-year-old is a career .223 hitter with 95 runs batted in and 75 stolen bases.

Tagert said that Holmes "brings with him a reputation as one of the best defenders in all of professional baseball. With the opportunity here we're confident he can be a tremendous overall addition to the Goldeyes."

The Goldeyes now have 12 players under contract for 2023. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 3rd.

2023 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Samuel Adames

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Dayson Croes

OF Najee Gaskins

C Hidekel Gonzalez

OF Tra Holmes

IF/OF Jordan Howard

OF Max Murphy

RHP Luis Ramirez

LHP Travis Seabrooke

C Jackson Smith

OF Javeyan Williams

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.