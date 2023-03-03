Milkmen Extend Barone Contract for 5 Years

March 3, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







The Milwaukee Milkmen announced this week a contract extension for manager Anthony Barone.

"We know a great thing when we see it, so the Milkmen made it a priority to keep Coach Barone on-board," said Milwaukee Milkmen owner Mike Zimmerman. "He's been integral to the team's success from its very inception."

This will be Coach Barone's fourth season with the Milkmen, third as manager. Before coming to the Milwaukee Milkmen, Barone was manager of the Jamestown Jammers from 2015-18. During his tenure in Jamestown, the Jammers were 2017 PGCBL Western Division Champions, and won the 2018 Championship. Barone was named Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2018, the only coach in PGCBL history to be honored twice. He has coached or managed 46 players who have since become pros.

"It's great to be back with the Milkmen," Barone said. "This is a team and organization that I've been proud to be involved with from its inception.

Coach Barone's tenure with the Milkmen has been successful, to say the least. In addition to winning the League championship in 2020, the Milkmen are the only club in the league to make the playoffs in each of the last three years. In 2021, they advanced to the wildcard round, and were Division Champions in 2022.

Coach Barone also has a reputation for effectiveness; as reported in the Minor League Sports Report, while some clubs have yet to sign a player for 2023, Barone has brought in four since the beginning of the year, with eight players already under contract.

The Milkmen kick off their 2023 campaign on May 12th when they visit the Lake Country Dockhounds.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.