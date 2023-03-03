RedHawks Re-Sign Pina and McGovern for 2023 Season

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have announced the signing of infielder Leobaldo Piña and starting pitcher/ pitching coach Kevin McGovern to 2023 agreements.

Originally signed by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, Piña enters his 13th season of professional baseball. He has been a staple in the RedHawks lineup over the past five seasons. Statistically, Piña sits in the top 10 of numerous RedHawks career records, which include: batting average, total bases, games played, runs scored, hits, doubles, triples, home runs, RBIs, and walks.

McGovern returns for his 3rd season as a RedHawk and 2nd as pitching coach. The 12-year veteran looks to add to his American Association career strikeouts record. In his first season as a player/coach, McGovern posted a 10-3 record and led a pitching staff to a combined 4.52 ERA and an American Association Title.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks begin their defense of the American Association Championship on May 11th, against the Kane County Cougars before returning to Newman Outdoor Field to open the home schedule against the Winnipeg Goldeyes on May 15th at 6:30pm. Group Tickets and Ticket Packages are on sale now.

