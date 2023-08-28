Sea Dogs to Welcome 11 Millionth Fan on Tuesday

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, expect to welcome the 11 millionth fan in franchise history on Tuesday, August 29th when the Sea Dogs host the Somerset Patriots (Yankees) at 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field.

The 11 millionth fan will receive a Sea Dogs prize package that will include a special 11 millionth Fan Sea Dogs jersey and an assortment of items and gift cards provided by various Sea Dogs' partners. The 11 millionth fan will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game. Among the organizations providing gifts are Baxter Brewing, Bissell Brothers, CITGO, Dunkin', Funtown, Geary's Brewing, Hancock Lumber, Joe Bornstein, Jordan's Furniture, L.L. Bean, Maine Medical Center, Maine WIC, Margaritas, Mason's Brewing, MEMIC, Pit Vipers, Sea Dog Brewing, Texas Roadhouse, VIP Tires & Service, and more.

The Sea Dogs are just 3,213 fans away from the milestone. In 55 openings this season the Sea Dogs have welcomed 344,905 fans to Hadlock Field, an average of 6,271 per game including 18 sellouts. The Sea Dogs' average of 6,271 fans per game ranks third in the Eastern League, third in Double-A baseball, and 16th out of the 120 Minor League Baseball teams across the country.

"We play in one of the smallest markets in Minor League Baseball," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "The fact that we are consistently ranked among the league's attendance leaders is a testament to that outstanding support that we have received from the Portland community and the tireless efforts of our staff whose efforts create a memorable fan experience."

The 2023 season is the 30th season of play for the Sea Dogs. In the team's first season in 1994, the Sea Dogs established a new Eastern League record in attendance as 375,197 fans made their way to Hadlock Field.

Sea Dogs tickets remain affordable for families with ticket prices ranging from $8 to $13 for tickets purchased in advance. Day of game prices increase by $2.00. Tickets are available for all remaining 2023 Sea Dogs home games. Tickets can be purchased at the Hadlock Field ticket office, online at seadogs.com, or by phone at 207-879-9500. The Sea Dogs 2023 season concludes on Sunday, September 17th.

