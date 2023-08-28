Cleveland Guardians Josh Naylor to Rehab this Week at Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is scheduled to play on a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks in Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday's games against the Bowie Baysox at Canal Park. Tuesday and Thursday's games will be 6:35 p.m. starts, Friday's game will be a 7:05 p.m. start and Sunday's game will start at 6:05 p.m.

Naylor is appearing in his first rehab game since being placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 1 with a right oblique strain. The first baseman is batting .306 with 15 home runs and 79 RBI in 96 games played for the Guardians this season.

Naylor was acquired by Cleveland from the San Diego Padres on Aug. 31, 2020 along with Cal Quantrill, Austin Hedges, Owen Miller, Gabriel Arias and Joey Cantillo for Mike Clevinger and Greg Allen.

In 421 games between San Diego and Cleveland, Naylor is batting .267 with 51 home runs and 217 RBI.

The Mississauga, ON, Canada native was Miami's first round pick (12th overall) in the 2015 draft out of Saint Joan of Arc High School (Canada).

