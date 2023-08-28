Rumble Ponies OF Agustin Ruiz Named EL Player of the Week

August 28, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Monday that outfielder Agustin Ruiz has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of August 21-27.

With Ponies RHP Tyler Stuart being named the Eastern League (EL) Pitcher of the Week, it is the first time this season that the Ponies have swept both awards in a single week.

The 23-year-old Ruiz had a slash line of .500/.636/1.125 with an OPS of 1.761 during the Ponies' five-game road series against New Hampshire. He finished the series with three home runs, eight RBIs, seven runs scored, and three straight multi-hit games. In Thursday's come-from-behind win, Ruiz hit an RBI double in the seventh inning and a solo home run in the ninth that fueled the Ponies' 7-6 comeback victory. On Friday, Ruiz recorded his third three-hit game of the season.

The Mets selected Ruiz in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft and is in his sixth season playing professionally after previously being with the San Diego Padres organization. Ruiz is from Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico.

Ruiz and Stuart become the fifth and sixth Rumble Ponies players to earn Eastern League recognition this season. RHP Luis Moreno was named EL Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 19-25. RHP Mike Vasil was named the EL Pitcher of the Month for May, IF Jose Peroza was named EL Player of the Week for May 8-14, and IF Luke Ritter was named EL Player of the Week for June 5-11.

The Rumble Ponies return to Mirabito Stadium for their penultimate homestand of the season on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A Affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.bingrp.com, calling (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.