Rumble Ponies RHP Tyler Stuart Named EL Pitcher of the Week

August 28, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Monday that RHP Tyler Stuart has been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for August 21-27.

With Ponies outfielder Agustin Ruiz being named the Eastern League (EL) Player of the Week, it is the first time this season that the Ponies have swept both awards in a single week.

On Wednesday night on the road at New Hampshire, Stuart threw six scoreless innings with six strikeouts and no walks, while allowing just two hits. He retired the final 12 batters that he faced in order and only allowed two baserunners throughout the entire start. Stuart earned his third Double-A win and seventh overall victory of the season.

In two starts against New Hampshire this year, Stuart was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He twirled 13 scoreless frames with 11 strikeouts, while allowing five hits and two walks. The Fisher Cats hit .119 against him across the two games on August 3 at Mirabito Stadium and August 23 at Delta Dental Stadium.

The 23-year-old leads all qualified starting pitchers in Minor League Baseball with a 2.20 ERA. Across High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton, Stuart is 7-2 with a 112-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 110.2 innings across 21 starts. The Kankakee, Illinois, native is in his first season at the Double-A level. He was drafted by the Mets in the sixth round of the 2022 draft out of Southern Mississippi.

Stuart and Ruiz become the fifth and sixth Rumble Ponies players to earn Eastern League recognition this season. RHP Luis Moreno was named EL Pitcher of the Week for June 19-25. RHP Mike Vasil was named the EL Pitcher of the Month for May. IF José Peroza was named EL Player of the Week for May 8-14, and IF Luke Ritter was named EL Player of the Week for June 5-11.

The Rumble Ponies are back at home on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A Affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.bingrp.com, calling (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.