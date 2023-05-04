Sea Dogs Hold RubberDucks to One Hit in 2-0 Victory

Akron, Ohio - Standout pitching propelled the Portland Sea Dogs (17-6) to a 2-0 win over the Akron RubberDucks (10-12) on Thursday night. It was Portland's second shut out victory of the year.

Shane Drohan set the tone with 6.0 scoreless innings. The Eastern League Pitcher of the Month did not allow a hit until two outs in the fifth inning. Ryan Miller earned his second hold of the year tossing 2.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts. Luis Guerrero tossed a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout.

Niko Kavadas recorded the first hit of the ballgame with a lead-off single in the top of the second inning to extend his team-leading on-base streak to fourteen games.

Portland scored first when Corey Rosier lifted one deep to right field in the top of the third inning to put the Sea Dogs on top, 1-0. The solo home run for Rosier was his second of the season and fifteenth for Portland collectively.

The Sea Dogs tacked on another run in the top of the fifth inning after a lead off single by Christian Koss. Koss advanced to second on a ground out by Rosier before being brought home to score on an RBI single by Nick Yorke. Portland extended the lead, 2-0.

In the ninth inning, RHP Luis Guerrero came in for Portland and flashed a ninety-nine mile per hour fastball to retire the side in order with one strikeout. The RubberDucks were not able to bring any runs across and the score stood, 2-0 in favor of Portland.

Portland starter LHP Shane Drohan (5-0, 0.62 ERA) earned the win after tossing 6.0 scoreless innings allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out four. RHP Luis Guerrero (5) earned the save after pitching 1.0 perfect inning with one strikeout. Akron starter RHP Tanner Burns (0-1, 3.06 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 4.2 innings allowing two runs on six hits while striking out three. He issued one walk.

The Sea Dogs return to Canal Park tomorrow, May 5, 2023 for a double header against the Akron RubberDucks. First pitch for game one is slated for 5:05 pm. RHP CJ Liu (2-1, 5.09 ERA) will have the start for Portland while Akron will send RHP Jack Leftwich (1-1, 4.32 ERA) to the mound. LHP Brendan Nail (1-0, 0.87 ERA) will take the mound for Portland in game two.

