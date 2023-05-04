Five-Run Sixth Powers Baysox Out Of Rut In Victory Over Erie

BOWIE, MD - A five-run sixth inning propelled the Bowie Baysox to a 12-4 win over the Erie SeaWolves Thursday night, snapping a stretch of nine losses in ten games.

The game began as a back-and-forth affair early. Erie greeted Baysox starter Justin Armbruester with runs in each of the first two innings, as Dillon Dingler singled home Colt Keith following his double in the first, before Trei Cruz doubled home Daniel Cabrera in the second.

Bowie would answer back in the bottom of the third. The Baysox belted a pair of home runs in the frame. First, Heston Kjerstad hit his seventh long ball of the campaign off the pole in left field, before Cesar Prieto socked a two-run shot to right center later in the inning to put Bowie up 3-2.

The seesaw swung back in favor of the SeaWolves in a very peculiar fashion in the top of the fifth, when Keith hit a ball to left field that fell out of the glove of the left fielder Kjerstad for an error, allowing him to reach. Armbruester then deposited the ball out of play before play was considered dead, allowing Keith to score, on what was scored as a throwing error on Armbruester, and tie the game at three.

Those two errors wouldn't be the last to hurt the Baysox. In the top of the sixth, Connor Gillispie took the mound for Bowie. After back-to-back walks to Jake Holton and Ben Malgeri to open the frame, Cabrera grounded into a fielder's choice, where Gilbert Lara launched a throw that landed in the Baysox dugout in an effort to turn a double play, allowing Holton to score from third on Bowie's third error of the night to give Erie a 4-3 lead.

A game that looked like it was escaping the Baysox became anything but in the bottom half of the sixth. Six of the first seven Bowie batters picked up hits. Billy Cook led off the frame with a single before Lara doubled him home to tie the game. After advancing to third on a Jacob Teter groundout, Lara scored on a single from Noelberth Romero against a drawn-in SeaWolves infield. Zach Watson then singled before Heston Kjerstad launched a two-run double, giving him three RBIs on the night, advancing to third on the throw. Finally, Coby Mayo capped off the five-run frame with an RBI single of his own to plate Kjerstad.

The Baysox kept adding on in the seventh. This time Cook doubled to lead off the frame and Lara singled him home. Watson would add on a sacrifice fly RBI and Mayo added the exclamation point with a two-run single to cap off a four-run frame.

Gillispie was stellar following the lone, unearned run given up in the sixth. The right-hander would finish the game, delivering four, one-hit innings with a pair of strikeouts to pick up the win for himself and the Baysox.

The offensive output for Bowie sees a season high with 12 runs on 16 hits, while matching the largest margin of victory (eight runs) from Opening Day in Hartford. The Baysox, now 7-15 on the season, look to even the six-game set with Erie on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

