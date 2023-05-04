Rumfield's "Ten Grand" Slam Solidifies Shutout Win for Somerset

May 4, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' T.J. Rumfield

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' T.J. Rumfield(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots shut out the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by a score of 10-0 on Thursday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

The win was Somerset's third shutout victory of the season and their second of the Rumble Ponies. Now with a record of 14-9, the Patriots move back to a season-best five games over .500.

Somerset drew a season-high 11 walks in the game, while also collecting 10 hits and being hit by three pitches. The 11 walks marked the Patriots' most in a game this season, matching their season-high total from 2022. The 10-run margin of victory was Somerset's largest this season.

RHP Will Warren (6.0 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 8 K) earned his second win of the season, starting the game with six shutout innings. Warren tied his season high of eight strikeouts for the fourth time in five starts this season.

Lisandro Santos, Justin Maese and Michael Giacone finished off the shutout with one scoreless inning of relief each, as the Patriots pitching staff totaled 14 strikeouts on the night.

1B T.J. Rumfield (1-for-3, 4 RBI, 2 R, HR, 2 BB, K) smacked his fourth home run of the season and his second grand slam, as part of a six-run fifth inning. Rumfield now leads the Patriots and ranks second in the Eastern League with 17 RBIs on the season.

As part of the Somerset Patriots' "Win $10,000 presented by Heineken Silver" promotion, Rumfield's fifth inning grand slam awarded a random fan (Jason Richards, Edison NJ) with a $10,000 payout.

SS Trey Sweeney (2-for-4, RBI, R, 2 BB, K) reached base four times in the game. He has now hit safely in all three games of the series, improving to 5-for-11 at the plate. With two hits, Sweeney accomplished his team-leading sixth multi-hit game of the season.

DH Jasson Dominguez (2-for-3, RBI, R, 2 BB) reached base four times in the game, drawing his Eastern League-leading 22nd and 23rd walks of the season.

RF Brandon Lockridge (2-for-4, 2 R, K, SB) was one of three Patriots to score two runs in the game.

In the sixth inning, Lockridge stole his Eastern League-leading 12th base of the season. Lockridge now has a stolen base in five consecutive games. Lockridge extended his season-long hit streak to four consecutive games, improving to 8-for-15 over the stretch.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.