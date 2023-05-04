May 4, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SUFFER FIRST SHUT OUT OF SEASON Portland fell to the Akron RubberDucks 6-0 on Wednesday night. The ballgame remained scoreless through the first two innings despite a single in the top of the first inning by Niko Kavadas to extend his team-leading on base streak to thirteen games. The RubberDucks took the lead first in the bottom of the second inning after a solo home run to right field by Aaron Bracho put Akron on top, 1-0. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Bracho true a leadoff walk. Angel Martinez then hit a flyball to right field, but Portland's outfielder Phillip Sikes misplayed it, allowing Martinez to record an RBI triple before being thrown out at the plate and Akron continued to lead, 2-0. In the bottom of the sixth, Akron brought four more around to score. Jose Tena singled to lead off the inning before scoring on a single by Johnathan Rodriguez and the RubberDucks continued to lead, 3-0. With rain falling, the RubberDucks worked three consecutive bases loaded walks bringing home Bryan Lavastida, Johnathan Rodriguez, and Connor Kokx and Akron extended the lead, 6-0. A rain delay in the top of the eighth would pause play for thirty-eight minutes before resuming in Akron. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Ryan Fernandez came in to the ballgame and retired the RubberDucks in order with a strikeout to keep Akron at bay, but the Sea Dogs were unable to move any runs across and fell, 6-0.

NIKO KAVADAS KEEPS GETTING ON BASE Niko Kavadas has reached base in 13 straight games. He is hitting .238 with five runs, a double and four RBI. He has also drawn 14 walks while striking out 17 times. Kavadas owns a .439 on base percentage. His 13 game on base streak is the second longest active streak in the Eastern League.

SHANE DROHAN NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE MONTH Sea Dogs' left-handed pitcher Shane Drohan has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for April. Drohan went 4-0 with a 0.78 ERA in four starts as he allowed two earned runs on 13 hits and four walks over 23.0 innings. Drohan held opponents to a .163 average and has not allowed an extra-base hit this season. He began the season with 12 scoreless innings. Drohan, 24, was selected by Boston in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Florida State University. The Red Sox prospect leads the league in wins (4), average (.163), and WHIP (0.74). While he ranks second in ERA (0.78) and ninth in strikeouts (26). His four wins in April tie the Sea Dogs franchise record for wins in the month. Drohan previously earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honor for the opening week of the 2023 season April 10-16.

SCOUTING THE RUBBERDUCKS The Akron RubberDucks are currently tied for third place in the Southwest Division of the Eastern League. They are 10-11 and 4.0 games behind the first place Richmond Flying Squirrels. As a team, they are hitting .203 with 17 home runs. Their pitching staff has a 3.58 ERA and are 8-for-13 in save opportunities.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 4, 2009 - Portland rallies for a 6-5 deficit to score eight runs in the final two innings to beat the Mets in Binghamton 11-6...Outfielder Reid Engel blasted his first Double-A homer in the eighth inning (3-run homer).

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Shane Drohan will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched on April 26 at Erie and tossed 6.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out seven.

