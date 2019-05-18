Sea Dogs Game Notes May 18th at Reading

May 18, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Kyle Hart (3-4, 2.59)

Reading: RHP Ramon Rosso (2-1, 2.73)

NEWS AND NOTES

HART LOOKING FOR THIRD STRAIGHT: Lefty Kyle Hart (8th start) seeks his third straight win, as the Portland Sea Dogs and Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) play game three of their series on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium...Portland has lost four straight and their last six road contests...Following this four-game series, the 'Dogs open up a five-game series in four days on Monday night in Trenton, New Jersey.

LATE HOMER DID THE TRICK: Adam Haseley hit a two-run homer off Adam Lau (L, 0-2) with nobody out in the eighth inning, lifting Reading to a 3-1 win...Luke Tendler gave the 'Dogs an early lead with a homer in the fourth...Dedgar Jimenez (ND) earned his fifth straight quality start, working six innings on seven hits, one run, one walk, and four strikeouts...Jakob Hernandez (2-0) earned the win, retiring all four batters faced...J.D. Hammer fanned the side in the ninth for the save.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.