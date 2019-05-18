Erie SeaWolves vs. Bowie Baysox - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (19-18, 2ND WEST, 8.5 GB 1st Half) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (14-26, 5TH WEST, 15.0 GB 1st Half)

RHP ALEX FAEDO (2-2, 4.05 ERA) VS. RHP HUNTER HARVEY (1-3, 6.23 ERA)

SATURDAY, MAY 18 * 6:35 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

PRINCE GEORGE'S STADIUM * GAME #38 * ROAD GAME #16 * NIGHT GAME #26

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves try to snap a two-game skid against the Bowie Baysox at Prince George's Stadium. Last night, the SeaWolves dropped the second game of the series as they were unable to hang on to a late, three-run lead. It was the 11th one-run loss of the season and Erie is now 3-13 when scoring three runs or fewer. The Baysox have won six of their past eight games. Alex Faedo takes the mound for the SeaWolves and is coming off a loss in his last start on May 13 against Richmond. The right-hander allowed six runs on six hits (three home runs) in five innings. He equaled his career-high with 10 strikeouts in the losing effort. The last time he faced Bowie, Faedo tossed the first seven innings of Erie's third no-hitter in franchise history on April 24 at UPMC Park. Faedo is opposed by Hunter Harvey, who is coming off a loss against Akron on May 13. Harvey surrendered a career-high seven earned runs on nine hits in four innings. The 24-year old currently ranks first among Eastern League arms in home runs allowed (9). Harvey was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2013 draft.

Sun., May 19 at Bowie 1:35 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (1-0, 4.43 ERA) vs. LHP Zac Lowther (3-3, 2.17 ERA)

Mon., May 20 at Hartford 7:05 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (2-0, 2.19 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Gold (4-2, 4.03 ERA)

Tue., May 21 at Hartford 7:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (3-2, 2.47 ERA) vs. LHP Ty Culbreth (3-2, 4.14 ERA)

Wed., May 22 at Hartford 10:35 a.m. RHP Logan Shore (2-2, 3.60 ERA) vs. RHP Rico Garcia (4-1, 2.05 ERA)

- The roster includes 10, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and one member of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts four Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9 and RHP Logan Shore is No. 15

- The bullpen features No. 19 overall prospect Bryan Garcia and returner

- Hunter Harvey (9) and Alex Faedo (8) currently rank first and second in the Eastern League in home runs allowed

- Following last night's loss, Erie is now 6-9 on the road but has a +7 run differential

- SeaWolves are 10-6 following a loss this seasons and 9-3 in third games of series

- Erie relievers have a combined 3.73 ERA after allowing four earned runs in four innings last night, fourth-highest in EL

- Erie went 0-for-4 with RISP & two outs last night, the SeaWolves are now hitting .207 in such situations (11th in the league)

- Kade Scivicque has gone 14-for-26 in his past seven games at the plate with eight extra-base hits and eight RBI

- After hitting 11 home runs through the first 23 games of the season, Erie has now slugged 15 in the past 14 games

- The SeaWolves swept Bowie at Prince George's Stadium on April 15-17, the first sweep in Bowie since April 27-29, 2010

- Erie's +51 run differential ranks first in the Eastern League, Bowie's -35 run differential is 10th

- The SeaWolves are now are now 5-11 in games decided by one run after last night's 4-3 defeat

- Erie and Bowie meet 18 times (five total series) in 2019, 11 at UPMC Park and seven at Prince George's Stadium

- The SeaWolves went 8-13 vs. the Baysox in 2018 and 3-7 at Prince George's Stadium

- Erie has committed the second-fewest errors (22) in the league while Bowie has committed 34 (tied for second-most)

- Erie pitching ranks third in the league in team ERA (3.27) while Bowie is ninth (3.92)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff leads the league in team WHIP (1.16) while the Baysox are tied for seventh (1.29)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .256 (fourth in Double-A) while Bowie is 11th at .217

- SeaWolves hitters have struck out 294 times (fewest in the EL) while Baysox batters have gone down on strikeouts 363 times (third-most)

