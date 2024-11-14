Sea Dogs Cool Down Cats 6-2 at Avenir Centre

November 14, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Saint John Sea Dogs scored 4 third period goals and rode the hot goaltending of Charles-Edward Gravel to clip the Wildcats 6-2, ending Moncton's win streak at four games.

Cats goals to Riley Sampson (3rd) and Preston Lounsbury (9th). The Cats outshot the Sea Dogs 37-28, with Gravel earning First Star with 35 saves. Jacob Steinman was tagged with the loss, only his 3rd of the season. The Thursday night CHL Game of the Week attracted 4,100 fans at Avenir Centre.

The Three Stars were: 1. Charles Edward Gravel 2. Preston Lounsbury 3. Eriks Mateiko.

The Wildcats record moves to 15-3-2 heading into their next game - a Saturday night meeting in Charlottetown against the Islanders at 7pm.

Catch all the action on CHL TV and the Wildcats Radio network - Inspire 105.1 FM.

