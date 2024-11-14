Outplayed by the Olympiques

November 14, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The result Thursday night in Gatineau was not what the Mooseheads had in mind when they opened a three-game road trip against the QMJHL's worst team. Owen Phillips and Amelio Santini scored goals but the Olympiques rallied with three goals in the third period to defeat the Herd 4-2 while snapping a 10-game losing streak.

Despite the Moose holding a lead into the final period of regulation, it was all Gatineau in the contest as they tripled Halifax in shots 45-15. Mathis Rousseau was named the second star with 41 saves.

Santini got the scoring started when Logan Crosby set him up at 10:33 of the first period for his second career goal. Gatineau pulled even early in the second period on a Lukas Landry tally. He would later add an assist and was named the first star. Phillips put the Moose back in front with a highlight reel short side snipe and Halifax held a 2-1 advantage through 40 minutes of action.

The third period belonged to the Olympiques as Justin Boisselle evened the score on a wraparound just 54 seconds into the frame while Julien Paille gave the home squad their first lead of the night when his point shot beat a screened Rousseau with just over two minutes remaining in regulation. Jacob Kaine tacked on an empty net goal in the final minute to put the game out of reach for the Herd.

Halifax will continue the road trip on Saturday afternoon at 5pm AST against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies before wrapping things up on Sunday at 4pm AST in Val d'Or.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.