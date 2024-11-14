Fans Setting Record Pace Early in Moose Country

November 14, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Fans of the Halifax Mooseheads are known as the best in the QMJHL for a reason. Through the first 10 games at the Scotiabank Centre this season, spectators have come through the turnstiles in large volumes with the third-highest average attendance in the 31 year franchise history.

The average of 7,810 fans per home game so far is the best showing for the Herd since the Memorial Cup winning season of 2012-13 when the Club averaged 7,846 and the 1999-2000 Memorial Cup hosting season when squad enjoyed an average of 8,078 per game.

Whether it's the several new entertainment features and investments that have been added to the in-game experience by ownership or the revamped lineup led by Head Coach Andrew Lord on the ice, fans have chosen to show some incredible support for the team.

It's worth noting that the top two average attendance seasons featured a 99-00 team guaranteed to be playing in the Memorial Cup at the end of the year and another in 12-13 that had full expectations of capturing the first-ever QMJHL and CHL Championships for Halifax, which Nathan MacKinnon and company followed through with by winning it all. This year's squad did not enter the season with these same types of expectations but has earned a favourable reputation amongst fans for their work ethic and compete level.

"The efforts from this team on and off the ice have certainly resonated with Mooseheads fans" said Mooseheads President Brian Urquhart. "Our entire Organization, staff and players alike, truly appreciate the fan support we have in Moose Country. It's not something we ever take for granted."

The Mooseheads play a three-game road trip this weekend but will return to Scotiabank Centre ice and their incredible fan base on Thursday, November 21st at 7pm for Student Night against the Shawinigan Cataractes. Other upcoming home games include Saturday, November 30th at 7pm versus Saint John while the annual Toy Drive Game will be held on Sunday, December 1st at 3pm against Gatineau. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.