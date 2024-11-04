Sea Dogs Announce Additions to Scouting Department

November 4, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have made several additions and changes to its scouting department, the team announced today.

"Assuming the general manager position I felt it was necessary to be surrounded by a highly experienced and connected scouting staff," said Sea Dogs Head Coach & General Manager Travis Crickard.

Nicolas Lapore has been appointed as the Sea Dogs Head Scout. He comes to the organization after working as a scout with the Quebec Remparts since 2015. Lapore is also the Owner & President of Triple Threat Hockey and the Hockey Program Director at Des Sources High School.

"I'm absolutely thrilled and humbled to join this organization and can't wait to make a positive impact," said Lepore. "From everyone I've spoken to, it's clear we all share a common goal here, and I genuinely feel this is the perfect fit for me. Together, I'm confident we can work toward bringing another Memorial Cup back to Saint John, and I'm excited and driven by the thought of winning here."

Another addition to the scouting department is Marc-Andre Roussel, who will be a Quebec Regional Scout and Senior Advisor to the Head Scout. Roussel returns to the Sea Dogs organization where he was a scout from 2011 to 2014 before joining the Quebec Remparts scouting staff from 2014 to 2024. He also worked as a scout with QMJHL Central Scouting during the 2010-11 season.

"Nicolas and Marc-Andre played integral roles in drafting players for the Remparts championship team of 2023-24. Roussel was also a scout for the Sea Dogs who drafted Thomas Chabot, Mathieu Joseph, Samuel Dove-McFalls, and Matthew Highmore. They come to the Sea Dogs organization hungry to bring first in class players and people to Saint John."

Rob Beatty and Tim Smith have been added to the staff as Atlantic Canada Regional Scouts. Beatty was a scout for the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL from 2015 to 2022, and is a former player and assistant coach with the UNB Reds. Smith was previously the head coach of the Fredericton High School Black Kats from 2007 to 2024.

The Sea Dogs have also added Bob Beveridge as United States Scout and Tyler Brown as Ontario Scout. Beveridge is located in the New England region and has been involved in high level hockey in the area for the past 10 years while Brown is the head scout and assistant general manager of the Stratford Warriors in the OJHL.

Sean Mundey, who has been with the Sea Dogs since 2017, will continue as a Quebec Regional Scout while Wayne Mundey remains a Scouting Advisor. Wayne was a scout with the St. Louis Blues from 1997 to 2018 and has been with the Sea Dogs since 2018.

Chris Hatzitolios remains the team's Hockey Operations Assistant and Quebec Regional Scout, while Tim Archambault will continue as Quebec Regional Scout. Hatzitolios has also worked with the AHL's Laval Rocket as a hockey operations assistant since 2017 and is in his fifth year with Saint John. Archambault is also head coach of the Cégep Saint Laurent Patriotes (Collégial AAA), a role he has held since 2021.

"Rob, Tim, Tyler, Sean, Wayne, Bob, Chris, and Tim are incredibly humble team first people who come with extensive experiences and connections," said Crickard. "It is a tremendous honour to add these gentlemen to our organization to work toward building another championship Sea Dogs team."

In addition, Marc-Olivier Heredia, Trevor Scott, and Normand Poisson have been relieved of their duties.

