Justin Poirier Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

November 4, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest Videotron Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Justin Poirier of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar. In a pair of games, the 18-year-old winger from Valleyfield, Quebec scored six times and added a pair of assists while the Drakkar went 2-0-0-0.

At home on Friday night, Poirier recorded a four-goal game for the second time in his QMJHL career. The six-point evening also represented a new benchmark for the third-year forward. Poirier's phenomenal performance paved the way for an 8-2 Drakkar win over the Gatineau Olympiques and made him the obvious choice for first star of the game.

The two teams would face off again in Baie-Comeau the following afternoon. This time, Poirier sparked a third period rally with his club trailing midway through the frame. After tying the game, Poirier found the back of the net again 38 seconds into overtime. The goal was his league-leading 16th of the campaign and propelled the Drakkar to a 4-3 triumph over the Olympiques. Once again, the electrifying forward clinched first star honors for his performance.

Besides being tied atop the Q in goals scored, Poirier currently sits second in points with 28 in 15 games. His dynamic abilities earned him a selection by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

