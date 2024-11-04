Players of the Month Named for October

Forward of the Month

Mathieu Cataford - Rimouski Océanic - 12GP, 8G, 17A, 25Pts

Fresh off an MVP campaign with the Halifax Mooseheads, Mathieu Cataford hasn't missed a beat in his new hockey home. The 19-year-old from Saint-Constant, Quebec has managed at a least a point in all but one contest so far this season.

Each of the fourth-year veteran's first seven games, all of which were on the road, were multi-point efforts. Two of his most memorable performances over the early portion of the season occurred in back-to-back games. On October 4, he posted a season high four points against the Cape Breton Eagles, before walking back into Halifax's Scotiabank Center two nights later and firing home the game-winner against his former club.

Selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the third round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Cataford is an offensive leader for the 2025 Memorial Cup hosts, sitting top five in the Q in points, assists and plus/minus rating.

Honorable Mention

Jonathan Fauchon - Blainville-Boisbriand Armada - 14GP, 14G, 10A, 24Pts

Defenseman of the Month

Nate Tivey - Saint John Sea Dogs - 15GP, 3G, 16A, 19Pts

As the Sea Dogs continue to climb through the league standings, the reliance on a steady veteran presence remains as crucial as ever. Nate Tivey has answered the call in spectacular fashion.

The 20-year-old from Burlington, Ontario has dictated the flow of most games this year while leading the charge offensively. Tivey started October by reeling off a six-game point streak. Back on September 27, the third-year blueliner set a new career best with a four-point effort against the Charlottetown Islanders. On October 12, he would match that total against the Victoriaville Tigres. Moreover, Tivey did not record a negative +/- rating in 11 October outings.

Tivey leads not only the Sea Dogs in scoring, but all Q defensemen as well. A free agent signing of the Dogs in 2022, he is well on his way to eclipsing his previous high for points in a season of 27, recorded in 64 regular season games last year.

Honorable Mention

Ty Higgins - Rouyn-Noranda Huskies - 15GP, 8G, 10A, 18Pts

Goaltender of the Month

Riley Mercer - Drummondville Voltigeurs - 9-2-0-0, 1,91 GAA, .945 SV%, 1 SO

One of the stars of Drummondville's march to the 2024 Gilles-Courteau Trophy Championship last spring, Mercer is making the most of his overage season with the Voltigeurs.

The 20-year-old from Bay Roberts, Newfoundland began the year by reeling off six consecutive victories, during which time he allowed no more than two goals in any game. This culminated in a 35-save shutout against a strong Rimouski squad on October 16. On eight occasions in September and October, Mercer posted a save percentage of .940% or higher. The veteran netminder closed out October as impressively as he started the campaign, posting back-to-back victories in Blainville and Sherbrooke on the 27 and 30 in which he turned aside 42 and 36 shots, respectively.

An invitee to NHL training camp with the Minnesota Wild in September, Mercer leads the league in goals against average and save percentage, while sitting second in wins as the Volts enter November atop the Western Conference.

Honorable Mention

Joshua Fleming - Acadie-Bathurst Titan - 9-3-0-0, 2.29 GAA, .927 SV%, 1 SO

Rookie of the Month

Lars Steiner - Rouyn-Noranda Huskies - 15GP, 8G, 16A, 24Pts

You couldn't ask for a much better start to a QMJHL career than the one Lars Steiner put together. After three games, the 17-year-old from Davos, Switzerland had collected a staggering five goals and 11 points.

This included four-point outings against Gatineau and Victoriaville on September 20 and 27, respectively. Not to be outdone, Steiner pumped in five assists against the Rimouski Oceanic on October 24 to set a new rookie record for the club. Of the nine games in which Steiner has found the scoresheet, seven have been multi-point efforts for a Huskies squad which finds itself near the top of the circuit in goals scored and powerplay efficiency.

Steiner was selected 46th overall at the 2024 CHL Import Draft. Eligible for selection at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, Steiner was a standout for HC Davos at the U-17 and U-20 levels prior to making his Q debut.

Honorable Mention

Lucas Beckman - Baie-Comeau Drakkar - 9-3-0-0, 2.49 GAA, .914 SV%, 1 SO

