Team of the Week Named for Week 7

Here are the players whose outstanding performances between October 28 and November 3 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Caleb Desnoyers | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-5G-3A, +5

Matyas Melovsky | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 2GP-2G-5A, +4

Justin Poirier | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 2GP-6G-2A, +4

DEFENSEMEN :

Jordan Tourigny | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2GP-3G-4A, +3

Ty Higgins | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-2G-2A, +2

GOALTENDER:

Vincent Gladu | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2-0-0-0, .971%, 1.00, 1 SO

