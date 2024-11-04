Team of the Week Named for Week 7
November 4, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players whose outstanding performances between October 28 and November 3 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.
FORWARDS:
Caleb Desnoyers | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-5G-3A, +5
Matyas Melovsky | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 2GP-2G-5A, +4
Justin Poirier | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 2GP-6G-2A, +4
DEFENSEMEN :
Jordan Tourigny | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2GP-3G-4A, +3
Ty Higgins | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-2G-2A, +2
GOALTENDER:
Vincent Gladu | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2-0-0-0, .971%, 1.00, 1 SO
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2024
- Team of the Week Named for Week 7 - QMJHL
- Sea Dogs Announce Additions to Scouting Department - Saint John Sea Dogs
- Justin Poirier Named Vidéotron Player of the Week - QMJHL
- Players of the Month Named for October - QMJHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.