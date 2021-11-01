Sea Dogs Announce 2022 Schedule

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have announced their schedule for the 2022 season. The schedule will feature 69 home games at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs will kick-off the 2022 season at home on Friday, April 8 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays). Single-game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 13.

The Double-A Northeast League schedule consists of 138 games (69 home & 69 away). The Sea Dogs will play eight of the 11 Northeast League opponents in 2022. In addition to all the Northeast Division teams, the Sea Dogs will host the Erie SeaWolves (August 2-7), Harrisburg Senators (May 17-22), and the Richmond Flying Squirrels (August 9-14) from the Southwest Division.

The schedule will largely consist of six-game series beginning on Tuesdays and ending on Sundays, with Mondays serving as an off day, except for July 4 when the Sea Dogs will play on the road in Binghamton, New York. The Sea Dogs will be home on 12 weekends throughout the season, playing 11 six-game series at home and one three-game series to open the season.

The Sea Dogs' season concludes on Sunday, September 18 on the road against the Somerset Patriots.

The Sea Dogs have five postgame fireworks shows scheduled for the season on May 27, July 3, July 15, August 5, and August 26. Additional promotions for the 2022 season will be announced later.

Individual tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 13 at 9:00 AM at Hadlock Field. Phone and online ticket sales will start at noon on November 13. Season tickets are currently available for purchase. Season tickets can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

Advance ticket prices remain the same as last season. Box seats are $13.00 for adults and $12.00 for kids and seniors. Reserved seats are $12.00 for adults and $11.00 for kids and seniors. While general admission tickets are available for $11.00 for adults and $8.00 for kids and seniors. Seniors are fans 62 and over, children's prices are for kids 16 and under. Children under two years old do not require a ticket.

The 2022 season will be the Sea Dogs' 29th season in Portland and 20th as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

