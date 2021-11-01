RubberDucks Announce Home Game Times for 2022 Season

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks have announced game times for all 69 home games of their 2022 Early Edition Schedule Presented by Bridgestone. The home opener will be on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:05 PM against the Reading Fightin Phils.

On Saturday, April 16, the RubberDucks will play a scheduled doubleheader against Reading starting at 3:30 PM with fireworks following the second game. The RubberDucks will have a scheduled off day on Sunday, April 17 due to the Easter Holiday.

"The exciting return of RubberDucks baseball to Canal Park in 2021 has us all looking forward to planning another great season for our fans in 2022," said RubberDucks General Manager & COO Jim Pfander. "With the holiday season right around the corner, these home game times come out at the perfect time as our Season Ticket and Flex Ticket Packages make a great holiday gift."

All weekday evening games without fireworks will start at 6:35 PM. All Friday and Saturday games (with the exception of Saturday, April 16) will be at 7:05 PM. All Sunday games will start at 2:05 PM with the exception of Sunday, May 29 against New Hampshire and Sunday, September 18 against Bowie (both are 6:05 PM).

The RubberDucks will play two Education Day games starting at 11:05 AM on Tuesday May 24 and Tuesday September 13. The RubberDucks annual Big Splash Day will start at 12:05 PM on Tuesday July 26. All game promotions for the 2022 season, including planned postgame fireworks nights, will be announced later.

All game times are subject to change.

The Akron RubberDucks are bringing back the annual 20 Days of Giving program this month. More details on prizes will be announced soon.

A full Early Edition Schedule presented by Bridgestone of home and away dates is available at akronrubberducks.com.

