Flying Squirrels Announce 2022 Home Game Times

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced game times for their 2022 home games on Monday afternoon.

The Flying Squirrels will host 69 home games next year. First pitch for Opening Night 2022 at The Diamond is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 as the Flying Squirrels host the Altoona Curve.

For home games in 2022, most weekday games (Tuesday-Friday) will begin at 6:35 p.m. Exceptions include Tuesday, April 26 (11:05 a.m.), Friday, May 6, (1:05 p.m.) and Wednesday, July 27 (12:05 p.m.).

The Flying Squirrels will host their annual Independence Day celebration at The Diamond on Monday, July 4 against the Reading Fightin Phils with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

All Saturday home games will begin at 6:05 p.m. All Sunday home games will start at 1:35 p.m., with the exception of May 8 against the Akron RubberDucks, which will start at 1:05 p.m.

STANDARD GAME TIMES

Monday-Friday: 6:35 p.m.

Saturday: 6:05 p.m.

Sunday: 1:35 p.m.

EXCEPTIONS

Tuesday, April 26 (11:05 a.m.)

Friday, May 6 (1:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 27 (12:05 p.m.)

The Flying Squirrels open the 2022 season at Bowie on Friday, April 8.

Flying Squirrels 2022 season tickets and mini plans will go on sale soon. For more information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com.

