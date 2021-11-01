2022 Somerset Patriots Home Game Times Announced

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced home game times for the 2022 season.

Tuesday through Saturday games from Tuesday, April 12th through Thursday, June 9th will be 6:35 pm. Exceptions will be 11:05 am day games on Tuesday, May 3rd and Wednesday, May 18th and a 6:05 pm game on Tuesday, May 17th.

Game times for Tuesday through Saturday become 7:05 pm on Friday, June 10th through Saturday, August 27th. Exceptions will be 6:05 pm games on Tuesday, August 2nd and Wednesday, August 10th before scheduled 11:05 am day games on Wednesday, August 3rd and Thursday, August 11th.

Tuesday through Saturday game times will return to 6:35 pm from Tuesday, September 13th though Saturday, September 17th.

Sundays will be 1:05 pm in April, May, June and September, while changing to 5:05 pm in July and August. The one exception is a 1:05 pm game on August 28th.

The Patriots are working to add promotions and themes to each of the games. Announcements will be made in the coming weeks for fireworks dates, promotions, as well as group ticket opportunities. All game dates and times are subject to change.

