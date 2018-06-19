Scrappers Homestand June 21-26

June 19, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release





Vs. Auburn Doubledays (Nationals) & Williamsport Crosscutters (Phillies)

Thursday, June 21 vs Doubledays @ 7:05 PM

It's the first Buck Night of the season presented by Quaker Steak & Lube and radio partner 93.3 The Wolf! Get $1 General Admission tickets, hot dogs, drafts and fountain drinks. It's also the First Day of Summer. Minor League Baseball and the Scrappers want to make sure you're practicing proper sun safety procedures. The first 500 fans will receive sunscreen samples from Blue Lizard for Cover Your Bases Sun Safety Day.

Friday, June 22 vs. Doubeldays @ 7:05 PM

In a galaxy far, far, away... The Scrappers will don specialty Star Wars jerseys presented by Liberty Comics and Middlefield Bank. Jerseys will be available for auction at the stadium and through the LiveSource (app). Proceeds from the auction will benefit The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley. Stick around after the game for a fantastic fireworks show presented by Yuengling, with media partners 21 WFMJ & WBCB, and radio partner MIX 98.9.

Saturday, June 23 vs. Doubledays @ 7:05 PM

Hip, hip Jose! The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a bobblehead of former Scrapper and current Cleveland Indian, Jose Ramirez presented by Toyota of Warren and 21 WFMJ. Fans will have a chance to walk away with prizes and cash all game long with 9 Innings of Winnings presented by Chemical Bank. Enter for a chance to win at the Chemical Bank table located near the main gate.

Sunday, June 24 vs. Crosscutters @ 4:05pm

Bring the whole family out for Family Fun Day presented by McDonald's Owner Operators of the Mahoning Valley and KISS 95.9.. Enjoy inflatables from Austintown Bounce. It is also Pirates & Princesses Day presented by Castle on a Cloud Entertainment. Over 20 prince, princess and Neverland characters will be in attendance. Little princes, pirates and princesses can purchase a special ticket package to include a gift, guaranteed time with all the characters and pre-game story time with all the characters. It is also Ohio Lottery Second Chance Sunday. Bring any non-winning Ohio Lottery ticket to the Chevy All Stars Box Office for a buy one get one Scrappers ticket.

Monday, June 25 vs. Crosscutters @ 7:05pm

Every Monday Matters! Bring a donation of a gently used clothing item, non-perishable food item, or gently used books and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game presented by Pizza Joe's and 106.1 The Bull. It is also the College Fair beginning at 5:00pm presented by Kent State University Trumbull Campus. Area juniors and seniors are encouraged to check out all the schools for a chance to receive a scholarship!

Tuesday, June 26 vs. Crosscutters @ 7:05pm

It's $2 Tuesday! Get $2 pizza slices all game long courtesy of Marco's Pizza and The Sports Animal 1390. It's Wellness Night presented by Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care. Visit with local gyms, health services and more for information on healthy tips and lifestyles.

New York-Penn League Stories from June 19, 2018

