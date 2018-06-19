Lake Monsters Walkoff For 2nd Time Tuesday With 1-0 Win

BURLINGTON, VT - The Lake Monsters first hit of Tuesday's scheduled seven-inning contest was a game-winner as Robert Mullen's line drive single to left scored Javier Godard from third base in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Vermont a 1-0 victory over the Connecticut Tigers at historic Centennial Field.

Vermont had earlier walked off with a 5-4 victory over Connecticut in the completion of a suspended game from Monday night.

Neither team could muster much offense in the nightcap as the Tigers had just three hits and the Lake Monsters were hitless through seven innings. The eighth inning started with the new extra-innings rule that puts a runner automatically at second base with no outs.

Connecticut was unable to score in the top of the eighth with a runner on third and one out as Vermont pitcher Chris Kohler struckout Moises Nunez and Yomar Valentin. In the Lake Monsters half of the eighth with Godard starting the inning at second, Enrry Pantoja advanced Godard to third with a chopper to the pitcher. Mullen then lined a 3-2 pitch into left field for Vermont's first hit of the game.

Kohler (1-0) worked the final 3 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out seven in relief of starter Adam Reuss, who allowed two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. Connecticut starter Jack O'Loughlin struckout five and retired 12 of 13 batters faced over four innings (only baserunner on hit by pitch), while Billy Lescher walked two in three hitless innings of relief. Aaron Fernendez (0-1) was charged with the unearned run in eighth to take the loss.

With the two wins on Tuesday, Vermont is now 4-1 overall for the first time since 2010. The Lake Monsters and Tigers will wrap up the series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm.

