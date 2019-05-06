Scott Gordon to Return as Lehigh Valley Head Coach

May 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that Scott Gordon will return to the club's AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, as head coach, and Kerry Huffman will return to his role as assistant coach.

Gordon, 56, will return for his fifth season with the organization. Gordon finished last season as the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers after he was named interim head coach on December 17, 2018. He guided the team to a 25-22-4 record over the final 51 games of the season. Gordon was originally hired as the head coach of the Phantoms on July 13, 2015 and has a 144-86-15-9 record in 254 games with the team, including seasons of 101 and 104 points, respectively, in 2016-17 and 2017-18; the 2017-18 squad won the Atlantic Division title and made a trip to the AHL's Eastern Conference Finals.

Huffman, 51, will be back for his fourth season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Huffman took over as head coach of the Phantoms at the time of Gordon's promotion on December 17, 2018 and led the team for the final 50 games of the season, posting a record of 24-21-3-2. Huffman had spent the previous two seasons as the assistant coach, mainly working with the defensemen, and playing a large role in the development of players such as Travis Sanheim, Robert Hagg, and Philippe Myers.

Season tickets offering a wide range of benefits as well as 21-Game and 13-Game plans are available by calling the Phantoms at 610-224-GOAL (4625).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.