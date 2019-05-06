Bears Add Forward Hunter Fejes on Tryout Agreement

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Hunter Fejes to a professional tryout agreement.

Fejes, 24, spent the majority of the 2018-19 campaign with the Manitoba Moose, scoring eight points (three goals, five assists) in 42 games. He also appeared in seven games with the Rockford IceHogs. He finished the season with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, scoring 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 12 regular season games, and adding eight more points (seven goals, one assist) in eight playoff games.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound winger has played in 82 career AHL games with Springfield, Tucson, Toronto, Manitoba, and Rockford, scoring 13 points (four goals, nine assists). The Anchorage, Alaska native was originally selected by Phoenix in the 6th round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Fejes has collected 112 points (56 goals, 56 assists) in 127 career ECHL games with Rapid City, Orlando, and Wheeling. He played four seasons at Colorado College, skating under the direction of former Hershey head coach Mike Haviland for two years.

The Bears return to action on Tuesday night at the Giant Center for Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Finals versus the Charlotte Checkers. Hershey trails the best-of-seven series, 2-0. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.

