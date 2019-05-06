Syracuse Crunch to Host 2019-20 Home Opener October 19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch have announced six guaranteed home dates for the 2019-20 season beginning with the team's 26th home opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Oct. 19 game will feature an opening ceremony when the Crunch raise the 2018-19 North Division Champions banner.

Below is a complete list of the six guaranteed home dates:

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 29

Saturday, February 15

Saturday, February 29

Saturday, March 14

Saturday, March 21

Opponents and start times will be announced when the AHL releases the full regular season schedule at a later date. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.

Ticket packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

