Axel Jonsson-Fjallby Re-Assigned to Hershey

May 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that the club has re-assigned forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) to the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Jonsson-Fjallby, 21, played 16 games with Hershey earlier this season, collecting three points (two goals, one assist). He scored his first AHL goal for the Chocolate and White in the club's win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 17.

The native of Stockholm, Sweden was loaned to Djurgardens IF on Nov. 16. With the SHL club, Jonsson-Fjallby collected 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 36 games during the regular season. He enjoyed a breakthrough performance in the playoffs, scoring 12 points in 19 games, and tying for first on the team in postseason goals with seven. Jonsson-Fjallby helped Djurgardens IF to the SHL championship series where his club fell to Frolunda HC.

Jonsson-Fjallby was selected by Washington in the 5th round of the 2016 NHL Draft. He helped Sweden to a silver medal in the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship, earning four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games.

The Bears return to action on Tuesday night at the Giant Center for Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Finals versus the Charlotte Checkers. Hershey trails the best-of-seven series, 2-0. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.

