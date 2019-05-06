Wolves Insider: Nice Home Ice

WOLVES HOLD 2-1 LEAD IN CENTRAL DIVISION FINALS

So far, home-ice advantage has held up in the best-of-seven Central Division Finals. The top-seeded Chicago Wolves grabbed Games 1 and 2 at Allstate Arena before the Iowa Wild pocketed Game 3 on Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena. The Wolves and Wild have two more games in Des Moines before the Wolves get to host the final two games, if necessary, on May 13 and 15.

While the Wolves didn't relax in Game 3 - outshooting and outplaying the Wild much of the afternoon despite the 2-0 final score - there's comfort in knowing the franchise's history when taking a 2-0 series lead. This marks the 16th time in the Wolves' 25 seasons that they've built a 2-0 lead. In the previous 15 such series, the Wolves didn't lose any of them.

ROUND 2 AROUND THE LEAGUE

The series between the Wolves and the Wild was slated to be a close matchup and definitely has delivered as it's the only Division Finals series where both teams have at least one win. In the Pacific Division, third-seeded San Diego owns a 2-0 lead over top-seeded Bakersfield that included a quadruple-overtime win in Game 1.

The winner of the Gulls-Condors series meets the winner of the Wolves-Wild matchup. In the Atlantic Division, top-seeded Charlotte has a 2-0 lead on third-seeded Hershey. In the North Division, third-seeded Toronto has the chance to advance Tuesday after building a 3-0 lead on fourth-seeded Cleveland.

STARS' JERSEYS BEING AUCTIONED

You can still own a piece of the Wolves' 25th season! A number of game-worn and autographed silver alternate jerseys are available online via blind auction with proceeds benefitting Chicago Wolves Charities. Fans can bid until noon on Friday, May 10, on the jerseys of Daniel Carr, Curtis McKenzie, Tomas Hyka, Reid Duke, Brandon Pirri and mascot Skates, among others. Simply bid the amount you're willing to pay for a jersey ($300 minimum) and the highest bid will be the winner!

TOP LINE

BROOKS MACEK

Forward Brooks Macek tallied three points (2G, A) in his return to the lineup after missing the previous six weeks with injury. He scored the opening goal in Games 1 and 2 of the Central Division Finals. Macek scored 60 points in 64 games during the regular season, finishing third on the team in points.

CODY GLASS

Rookie center Cody Glass scored his second game-winning goal of the 2019 playoffs last week as the Wolves took Game 1 with his overtime tally on May 1. Glass has scored six goals and four assists in his 14 regular-season and playoff games since joining the Wolves on April 1.

DANIEL CARR

After missing eight weeks due to injury, forward Daniel Carr returned for Game 1 of the Central Division Finals and promptly tallied four assists in his first two games. The AHL's Most Valuable Player tied for the team's regular-season scoring lead with 71 points (30G, 41A).

REWIND (2-1)

SUNDAY, MAY 5: (at) IOWA 2, CHICAGO 0

Wild goaltender Andrew Hammond stopped all 26 shots he saw to lead Iowa to a 2-0 victory in Game 3 of the Central Division Final.

The Wolves had four power-play opportunities but could not convert despite a multitude of near-misses.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced

THURSDAY, MAY 2: (at) CHICAGO 4, IOWA 3

The Wolves scored twice in the opening 4:42, allowed two goals, scored two more and then held on for the Game 2 victory at Allstate Arena.

Forwards Brooks Macek, Matthew Weis and Tobias Lindberg (GWG) and defenseman Zach Whitecloud scored goals while Stefan Matteau and Daniel Carr posted two assists apiece

Goaltender Oscar Dansk posted 22 saves, which included 11 stops in the third period.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1: (at) CHICAGO 3, IOWA 2 (OT)

Rookie center Cody Glass scored 18:39 into the first overtime to lift the Wolves to victory in Game 1 of the Central Division Finals at Allstate Arena.

Forward Brooks Macek and defenseman Nic Hague scored during regulation while forward Daniel Carr handed out two assists and forward Tye McGinn set up Glass' game-winner.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk posted 26 saves, including 10 during overtime.

CENTRAL DIVISION FINALS SCHEDULE

Game 1 Wolves 3, Wild 2 (OT) Allstate Arena

Game 2 Wolves 4, Wild 3 Allstate Arena

Game 3 Wild 2, Wolves 0 Wells Fargo Arena

Game 4 Wednesday, May 8 Wells Fargo Arena 7 p.m.

Game 5* Friday, May 10 Wells Fargo Arena 7 p.m.

Game 6* Monday, May 13 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 7* Wednesday, May 15 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

