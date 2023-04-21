Schmitt to be Presented with Rawlings Gold Glove Award Saturday

April 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - Sacramento River Cats infielder and San Francisco Giants prospect Casey Schmitt will be presented with his Rawlings Gold Glove Award in a pregame, on-field ceremony prior to the River Cats' Saturday contest versus the Round Rock Express.

Schmitt, who played at three different levels of the Giants system in 2022 including four games with the River Cats, committed just 10 errors in 169 total chances on the season. Over the course of his professional career, Schmitt has committed just 14 errors in 295 total chances, spanning 141 total games.

Drafted by the Giants in 2020, Schmitt was taken with the 49th overall pick out of San Diego State where he was a two-way player, posting a 2.48 ERA in 87 innings pitched for the Aztecs. Schmitt and catcher Patrick Bailey, who played for High-A Eugene in 2022, were the two Rawlings Gold Glove recipients from the San Francisco farm system.

First pitch on Saturday, April 22 at Sutter Health Park is set for 6:37 p.m. PDT. Single game tickets are available at rivercats.com or by visiting the Sutter Health Park Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.