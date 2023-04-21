Late Rainiers' Rally Goes to the Dogs

April 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Tacoma Rainiers' Colin Moran on game night

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Tacoma Rainiers' Colin Moran on game night(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

Tacoma, WA - After waiting out a 40-minute rain delay on Thursday, the Tacoma Rainiers (9-8) lost for only the second time in eight at Cheney Stadium this season, as a ninth inning rally fell short in a 7-5 setback to the El Paso Chihuahuas (7-11). On a bullpen night for both clubs, they used five pitchers apiece.

For the 12th time in 17 games, the Rainiers scored first. Cade Marlowe tripled to centerfield to begin the game, and scored immediately on a Zach DeLoach RBI ground out.

El Paso took a 2-1 lead in the second inning by drawing three walks in the frame; Matthew Batten (RBI BB) and former Rainier Tim Lopes (RBI single) drove in the runs. It was tied 2-2 in the home second, after two singles and a walk loaded the bases; Marlowe's RBI walk scored Colin Moran (single).

With the score still 2-2 in the fifth, El Paso's Pedro Severino hit a two-out solo shot to give the Chihuahuas their second lead, another which was short-lived. The walk parade continued in the home fifth; four more walks and a fielder's choice led to a Rainiers run to re-tie the game. Moran walked with the bases loaded.

There were a combined 17 walks on Thursday, and the Rainiers and Chihuahuas together have totaled 58 walks through only three games. The clubs entered the week as the top two walk-drawers in all of Triple-A Baseball, and continue to procure free passes at a prodigious pace. El Paso and Tacoma have drawn 123 and 121 walks respectively to lead the level, with the Rainiers having played one fewer game.

The Chihuahuas took control of a back and forth affair in the sixth. In a three-run inning rife with contributions from former Rainiers, Luis Liberato singled and scored when Jantzen Witte homered to left a batter later, his first of the season. Witte, who hit 19 home runs for the 2021 PCL Champion Tacoma Rainiers, was named club MVP that year by the club's coaching staff and front office. Liberato was also a member of that title-winning team. When Lopes singled with two out in the sixth, he scored all the way from first on a Brandon Dixon double into the left field corner.

Lopes later hit a solo homer in the ninth, his second of the series and his third hit of Thursday's game. That'd be the seventh and final visitor's run of the night. The insurance tally proved somewhat important for El Paso, as with two out and nobody on base in the bottom of the ninth, Tacoma accumulated consecutive infield singles and a walk. Moran then picked up his second and third RBI of the night on his second base hit, into right field. The Rainiers rally would end there however, but they still lead the series 2-1.

This weeklong set will continue on Friday with game four, a 7:05 PT first pitch at Cheney Stadium. Tacoma is scheduled to start RHP Jose Rodriguez, against El Paso RHP Julio Teheran.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.