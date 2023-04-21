Isotopes Edge Dodgers

April 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Brenton Doyle led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run, sending the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 4-3 walk-off win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Dodgers (13-6) fell behind early and trailed, 2-0, after three innings before scoring three runs in the fourth. Bradley Zimmer tied the game with a RBI single, and Michael Busch put the Dodgers in front after he drew a bases-loaded walk. However, the Dodgers were unable to score outside of the fourth inning. The Isotopes (11-8) tied the game in the seventh inning and looked poised to take the lead before Tyler Cyr struck out Nolan Jones with the bases loaded to end the threat. Neither side recorded a hit in the eighth inning and the Dodgers went down 1-2-3 in top of the ninth inning, setting the stage for Doyle's home run.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have now been involved in four games ending with walk-off hits this season, with tonight being the first loss after three walk-off victories at home. The Dodgers also were handed their first one-run loss and had been 6-0 in one-run games to begin the season. Friday's defeat also marked just the second time this season OKC lost a game it led at any point, and the team picked up its first blown save of 2023 after Albuquerque tied the game in the seventh inning.

-Michael Busch went 1-for-4 with a double and drew a bases-loaded walk. He's now reached base in each of OKC's first 19 games of the season and has the longest on-base streak in the PCL to start 2023. Busch has hit safely in 17 of his first 19 games and has at least one hit in 14 of his last 15 games, batting .351 (20x57) with nine extra-base hits and 10 RBI.

-Starting pitcher Dylan Covey turned in his best outing of the season, giving up just one earned run over 5.0 innings. He allowed four hits, with one walk and five strikeouts and left the game with a 3-2 lead.

-Reliever Bryan Hudson struck out all three batters he faced in the sixth inning and now leads the team with 19 strikeouts overall this season in 9.2 innings.

-The OKC offense struggled with runners in scoring position, finishing 2-for-12. They left nine runners on base, including seven in scoring position.

What's Next: The Dodgers will look to regain the series lead in Albuquerque when the play the Isotopes beginning at 7:35 p.m. CT Saturday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

