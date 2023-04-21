El Paso Gets Past Tacoma, 7-5

April 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Tacoma Rainiers 7-5 Thursday night at Cheney Stadium to end their three-game losing streak. The game started after a 41-minute rain delay and it rained off and on throughout the game.

Pedro Severino, Jantzen Witte and Tim Lopes all homered for El Paso in the win. Brandon Dixon went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a walk in his first game back after being optioned by San Diego. Lopes was 3-for-4 with a walk and now has two home runs in the last two games.

Chihuahuas reliever Eric Hanhold struck out five batters in 1.2 scoreless innings. Tom Cosgrove pitched two scoreless innings and hasn't allowed a run or hit in six appearances for El Paso this year. Thursday's win was the 600th in Chihuahuas regular season history.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 7, Rainiers 5 Final Score (04/20/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (7-11), Tacoma (9-8)

Next Game: Friday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Cheney Stadium. El Paso RHP Julio Teheran (2-1, 4.70) vs. Tacoma RHP Jose Rodriguez (0-0, 4.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.