Scheiner Blasts Walk-Off HR to Beat Wichita

July 25, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers came from behind for a thrilling 7-5 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park. Jake Scheiner ended the game with a 426 foot three-run home run to left-center field. It marked the second Travs win of the series, both on walk-off hits. The game started and ended with homers for the Travs offense as Austin Shenton led off the game with an opposite field blast to left with Scheiner closing it out. Darin Gillies pitched a scoreless ninth inning, the third straight by a Travs reliever on the day, and earned the win. Alex Phillips took the loss for Wichita and was charged with a blown save.

Moments That Mattered

* Stephen Wrenn came through with a key two out hit in the bottom of the eighth to draw the Travs within an run.

* Scheiner's homer followed ground ball base hits by Zach DeLoach and Josh Morgan.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Jake Scheiner: 2-4, run, BB, HR, 4 RBI

* CF Stephen Wrenn: 2-4, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas never led when coming to bat in the six game series with Wichita but still won two games.

* The victory was the fourth walk-off win of the season and first that ended on a home run.

Up Next

After a day off on Monday, the Travs are at Springfield on Tuesday. Right-hander Alejandro Requena (4-4, 5.16) gets the start with first pitch at 6:35. The game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.