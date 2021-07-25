A Blast & a Grab; Hooks Win, 7-2

The Corpus Christi Hooks used a two-run home run ...a brilliant catch ... and added some "insurance" to defeat the RockHounds, 7-2, Sunday afternoon at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The win gave the Hooks a split of the six-game series

After the clubs missed on identical scoring chances in the first inning (bases loaded with one out), the Hooks got on the board in the top of the second. Cesar Salazar singled to right on an 0-2 pitch from Brady Feigl and, three pitches later, Ross Adolph lifted a two-run home run to left field.

The RockHounds manufactured a run in the third, fueled by a Mickey McDonald walk (one of his four on the day) and a perfect bunt single by Jhonny Santos. McDonald would eventually score on a wild pitch, cutting the Hooks lead to 2-1.

Marty Costes, the Double-A Central's second-leading hitter (.333 average) drove in a run with a two-out single in the fifth, pushing the lead back to two runs.

Devin Foyle and Jake Suddleson had back-to-back singles with one out in the sixth, putting the tying runs on base, and Collin Theroux sent a deep drive to center. Corpus Christi center fielder Corey Julks made a leaping catch at the outfield wall, taking away what would almost certainly have been the game-tying extra-base hit.

The Hooks then added a run on the seventh on a Salazar RBI single and three more insurance runs in the ninth, with Costes (single) and Adolph (sac fly) each pushing his RBI total for the afternoon to three.

Suddleson's solo homer in the ninth capped the scoring.

Kibbles & Bits

The RockHounds finished their 12-game homestand 7-5 (splitting the series with the Hooks 3-3 and taking 4-of-6 from Amarillo).

The 'Hounds lead the season series with the Hooks, 13-5 (including a six-game sweep earlier in July at Corpus Christi), and are 14-5 in their last 19 games overall.

Next Up

The RockHounds are on the road for two weeks :

July 27-August 1 vs. the Tulsa Drillers at ONE Field (Tulsa, OK)

August 3-8 vs. the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium (Wichita, KS)

Back at Rocky Town: Tuesday, August 10

A 12-game homestand, hosting the San Antonio Missions (August 10-15) and Amarillo Sod Poodles (August 17-22)

