Hooks Secure Sunday Split

July 25, 2021







MIDLAND - Ross Adolph and Marty Costes each plated three runs while Joe Record pitched in with four frames of one-run relief Sunday afternoon as the Hooks beat the RockHounds, 7-2, in the series finale at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

In forging a split of the six-game series, Corpus Christi (32-40) stands 7-5 in its last 12 games.

Adolph pushed the Hooks in front in the second with an opposite-field, two-run home run. His sixth blast of the year cleared the 18-foot fence in left field.

Corpus Christi tacked on two more runs thanks to a pair of two-out RBI singles, courtesy of Costes in the fifth and Cesar Salazar in the seventh. Salazar is 4-for-6 with a double, RBI and three walks in two games with the Hooks.

Defensively, the Hooks turned a season-high four double plays. Hunter Brown allowed one run over 4.1 innings, with Felipe Tejada getting the final two outs in the fifth on a line-drive to third base with runners at the corners.

Record left two on in the sixth as Hooks pitchers stranded eight over six frames.

Corpus Christi struck for insurance in the ninth, cracking four consecutive singles to begin the stanza. Costes, riding an eight-game hitting streak, capped the surge with a two-run knock to center. Adolph later added a sac fly for his third RBI of the day.

The lone run charged to Record came on a lead-off home run to Jake Suddleson in the ninth. The 26-year-old from Anaheim, CA is 3-0 with a 2.53 ERA in his last five outings.

