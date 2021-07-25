Frisco Flexes Muscles in Series Finale Win

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders bashed four home runs en route to an 8-1 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday from HODGETOWN.

With the win, the RoughRiders (44-28) took the series against Amarillo (29-42) five games to one.

The Sod Poodles took an early lead on Sunday evening when Dominic Fletcher lifted a sacrifice fly in the third, making it 1-0.

From there, it was all Frisco. The Riders answered with a Melvin Novoa three-run home run in the fifth to capture a 3-1 advantage.

Novoa struck again with an RBI double in the seventh before Anderson Tejeda and Josh Jung belted solo home runs later in the inning, putting Frisco out in front 7-1.

Tejeda then smashed his second home run of the game, a solo blast, in the ninth inning to give the RoughRiders an 8-1 lead. It was his fourth career multi-home run game and his first since April 14, 2019 with the Down East Wood Ducks.

Noah Bremer (3-1) earned the win for Frisco, allowing just one hit over his three shutout innings in relief while striking out five. Cole Ragans started the game, ceding just one run with five strikeouts while Nick Snyder (1.1 innings) and Fernery Ozuna (0.2 innings) also threw scoreless outings.

In his start, Luis Frias (3-6) took the loss for Amarillo. Frias gave up six runs, five earned, over his six innings.

Following a day off on Monday, the RoughRiders travel across the state to take on the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday, July 27th at 6:35 p.m. Neither team has announced a starter for the series opener.

