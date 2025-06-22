SC Top 10 Fishers Freight Gourney Sloan
June 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Sloan's game-winning touchdown grab in Fishers' upset victory over the Green Bay Blizzard on Saturday, June 21 landed him at No. 6 on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10. His highlight-reel catch sealed the Freight's 57-56 win and helped snap a nine-game losing streak for Fishers.
