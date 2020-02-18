Say Te: All-Star Bat Returns to Revs Lineup

(York, Pa.) - Catcher/first baseman Isaias Tejeda and right-hander Austin Steinfort will both return to York for the 2020 season. The latest signings were announced by Revs manager Mark Mason live on Monday's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK.

Tejeda won the league's batting crown in 2019 with a robust .338 average, becoming the second Atlantic League batting champ in York Revolution history. His spectacular season included a career-high 23 home runs (tied for third in league), all coming in the span of just 68 games from July 3 on. Tejeda drove in 87 runs (fourth in league) and led the league with a Revs single-season record 40 doubles, tying the sixth highest total in a season in Atlantic League history. Tejeda racked up a league-high 169 total hits, second most in a season in Revolution history and the league's highest single-season total since 2016. The catcher and first baseman enjoyed the league's third-highest on-base percentage (.399), second-highest slugging percentage (.556), and second-highest OPS (.955). Tejeda also ranked second in extra-base hits (63) and total bases (278) and was third in runs scored (86). He also became the first in franchise history to be selected All-Star Game MVP, doing so in his home stadium, PeoplesBank Park.

Tejeda, 28, returns for his fifth season with the Revs and brings a .324 career average with York, fourth highest in club history. He also ranks fourth in Revs history in home runs (51), third in RBI (225), second in doubles (102), and third in starts by a catcher (179).

A prospect in the New York Yankees organization over his first six professional seasons, the Dominican Republic native first came to York at the start of the 2016 season, during which he batted .356 with nine home runs in 65 games over two stints with the club, as his contract was purchased by the Atlanta Braves that June. Among his highlights was a 28-game hitting streak that spanned both stints, the second longest in Revs history. He spent the entire 2017 championship season in York, batting .300 with 17 home runs and 78 RBI. After a stint in the Mexican League to begin the 2018 campaign, Tejeda returned to York, where he batted .303 and drove in 22 runs in 22 games that year.

"We're thrilled to have him back," stated Mason. "He's one of the most feared hitters in the league. He gives us a chance to play multiple positions, and we're looking to use him at first base, catcher, and designated hitter. He's somebody that you love writing his name in the middle of the lineup every day, and he can protect a lot of players that are hitting in front of him. It's really nice to have him back, and we know what to expect with how he plays the game."

Steinfort, 24, joined the Revolution in August last year. The 6'9 righty went 3-1 with a 5.33 ERA in five starts with York in 2019. The Holland, MI, native struck out 19 in 27.0 total innings during the regular season and set a franchise record by retiring 10 consecutive batters in a playoff appearance on September 27. Steinfort debuted with six shutout innings, allowing just three hits in a win vs. Southern Maryland on August 22, and also worked five shutout frames against the Blue Crabs on September 8.

Before joining the Revs, Steinfort pitched in the Empire League to the tune of a 2-0 record and 2.93 ERA across six appearances including four starts. A product of Rochester College, Steinfort has also served as a volunteer assistant coach for his alma mater. Steinfort placed his name in the record books at Rochester with a top 5 finish in single season ERA and top 10 records in career innings pitched, strikeouts, ERA and complete games.

"What I saw last year, I liked," commented Mason. "I know he dedicated himself this off-season to getting a little more body strength, a little quicker to the plate. He proved that when he was in the strike zone he didn't get hit very much. He's deceiving with his length and height, and he's hard for the hitter to time. We're excited to bring him back and give him an opportunity."

