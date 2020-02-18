Ducks Visit Local Hospitals on Valentine's Day

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Long Island Ducks mascot QuackerJack and outfielder/hitting coach Lew Ford visited children in pediatric units at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Stony Brook Children's Hospital on Friday to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Children at each hospital received a special Valentine's Day card from QuackerJack. In addition, QJ and Lew both signed autographs for the kids and posed for pictures. Many of the children also received special gifts from the duo.

The visits marked the second time this offseason that members of the Ducks handed out gifts to children in local hospitals. At the end of December, QuackerJack and Lew gave children presents that were donated by Ducks fans during the team's Holiday Toy Drive. CLICK HERE for the full story from those visits.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com .

