Join the Hometown Team

February 18, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





The Lancaster Barnstormers are looking for roughly 150 friendly faces. That is the number of part-time employees that it will take to stage the 15th season of exciting Atlantic League baseball at Clipper Magazine Stadium, beginning in May.

The Lancaster Barnstormers will host their annual job fair, in conjunction with Legends Hospitality Management on Wednesday, February 19th from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. The job fair will be held in the Lexus LC and Lexus RX Suites of Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Both the Barnstormers and Legends are seeking outgoing and enthusiastic community members who will be brought on board to fill their game-day positions. Available positions include ticket takers/sellers, parking attendants, ushers, bat boys/girls, Fun Patrol, grounds crew, game production, suite attendants, concession stand supervisors/managers, cashiers, servers, cooks and more!

Job seekers must be at least 16 years of age and have appropriate working papers if they are under the age of 18. Applicants are asked to bring ID and all other paperwork to establish eligibility to work.

Customer service experience is preferred but not essential. Employees must be available to work nights and weekends from April through September. Candidates may also be required to pass a pre-employment background check and drug screening.

"A friendly, professional game day staff is crucial to the fan experience at the ballpark," said Barnstormers Senior Staffing Coordinator, Lori Krchnar. "That extra smile, that person going out of his or her way to help, makes a fun night at the ballpark even more special. Those are the people we are looking for."

The Barnstormers home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 8th at 6:30 p.m. when they host the Long Island Ducks. Become a part of the Barnstormers team this season!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.