Eight-Year MLB Vet Vin Mazzaro Back in Fold

Long Island Ducks pitcher Vin Mazzaro

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Vin Mazzaro. The 2019 Atlantic League champion returns for his second season with the Ducks and 15th season in professional baseball.

"I look forward to another successful season and competing for another championship," said Mazzaro. "What I enjoyed most last year was being part of a great team. Not only were we champions, but we all got along great, had fun and really enjoyed playing together."

Mazzaro spent the entire 2019 season with Long Island, making 39 appearances overall, including 10 starts. He compiled an 11-4 record with a 3.61 ERA, one save, 84 strikeouts and 27 walks over 92.1 innings pitched. After moving into the starting rotation on July 24, the New Jersey native posted an 8-0 record with a 2.15 ERA and 57 strikeouts to 15 walks over 58.2 innings pitched. Mazzaro was named the Atlantic League's Pitcher of the Month for September after winning all three of his starts and not allowing a single run over 18.2 innings of work. He went on to make three starts during the playoffs as well, earning wins in all three, accruing a 1.77 ERA, and striking out 18 batters in 20.1 innings.

Prior to his time with the Ducks, the 33-year-old spent eight seasons in the Major Leagues, including time with the Oakland Athletics (2009-10), Kansas City Royals (2011-12), Pittsburgh Pirates (2013-14), Miami Marlins (2015) and San Francisco Giants (2016). In 140 games (45 starts), he posted a 24-23 record with a 4.79 ERA, one save and 233 strikeouts over 383 innings of work. In 2008 with the Midland RockHounds (AA, Athletics), he was named the MiLB Double-A Most Spectacular Pitcher of the Year, the MiLB.com Double-A Starting Pitcher of the Year, the Texas League Pitcher of the Year, a Baseball America Double-A All-Star, and a Texas League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star. Mazzaro was originally selected by the Athletics in the third round of the 2005 amateur draft.

