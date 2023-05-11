Save the Date: Solar Bears School Day Game Is November 7, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that schools and students throughout Central Florida will be welcomed back to experience hockey in an educational setting at the team's seventh annual School Day Game, when the Solar Bears take the ice at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m..

All Central Florida K-12 schools are invited to spend the morning with Orlando's professional hockey team in a field trip atmosphere, where students will enjoy a unique educational experience while witnessing the fast-paced action of live ice hockey. Students will receive hockey-related educational materials that are consistent with STEM standards and cover math, science, geography and more.

The $20 package includes a game ticket, Solar Bears STEM digital workbook, lunch and a gift.

Although the School Day Game is geared towards school groups, Solar Bears Season Ticket Members and the general public are still welcome and encouraged to attend the day's events. Season Ticket Members who are unable to attend the morning game will be able to exchange their ticket(s) for a future 2023-24 Solar Bears regular season home game.

