Growlers Drop Game Four 6-3

May 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers dropped their first game of the second round in a 6-3 loss to the Reading Royals on Thursday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Dryden McKay suffered his first defeat of the postseason after he was pulled during the intermission after giving up four in the first period. Newfoundland showed plenty of pushback to get back into it with goals from Tyler Boland, Pavel Gogolev and Brennan Kapcheck but ultimately came up short.

Game Five goes Saturday night at the Mary Brown's Centre with a 7pm puckdrop.

Three Stars:

1. REA - J. Gaucher

2. REA - Z. Wisdom

3. NFL - T. Boland

